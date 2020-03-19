Racial discrimination widespread at Missouri VA hospital, employees allege

More than 20 current and former employees at the Kansas City (Mo.) Veterans Affairs Medical Center claim they've faced years of racial discrimination while working at the facility, FOX4 News reported earlier this month.

The complaints allege hostile work environments, denied promotions, wrongful terminations and retaliation against employees ranging from hospital cooks to physicians. Workers also claim some co-workers have made racist comments comparing black employees to monkeys or Aunt Jemima.

"We have objective evidence that will prove we have been discriminated against," a current employee who wished to remain anonymous told FOX4 News. "This is not subjective. This is not about emotions. This is about factual incidents where federal laws have been violated and broken."

The employees filed the complaints with their local NAACP chapter, which is investigating the situation, reports the Atlanta Black Star. At present, no legal action has been taken against the VA hospital.

"The Kansas City VA Medical Center is proud of its diverse and inclusive culture, and the facility does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind," the hospital said in a statement to Becker's.

The medical center encourages any employees who feel they are being discriminated against or harassed to contact its equal employment opportunity manager or employee threat assessment team.

"Every complaint is thoroughly investigated and handled appropriately. Based on the outcome of that process, VA takes appropriate personnel actions, if warranted," the hospital said.

