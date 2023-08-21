Which health systems have the most 'hospital-at-home' programs

Patients around the country increasingly have the option of receiving their hospital care at home.

As "hospital-at-home" programs grow in popularity, these health systems have had the most hospitals approved by CMS to deliver acute hospital care at home:

1. Cleveland Clinic: 12

2. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): 11

Medical City Healthcare (Dallas): 11

4. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): 10

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 10

6. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 9

7. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): 8

8. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): 7

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 7

Integris Health (Oklahoma City): 7

MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.): 7

ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): 7

13. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.): 6

Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas): 6

15. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): 5