Which health systems have the most 'hospital-at-home' programs

Patients around the country increasingly have the option of receiving their hospital care at home.
As "hospital-at-home" programs grow in popularity, these health systems have had the most hospitals approved by CMS to deliver acute hospital care at home:
1. Cleveland Clinic: 12
2. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): 11
Medical City Healthcare (Dallas): 11
4. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): 10
Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 10
6. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 9
7. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): 8
8. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): 7
Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 7
Integris Health (Oklahoma City): 7
MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.): 7
ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): 7
13. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.): 6
Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas): 6
15. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): 5