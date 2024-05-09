UChicago Medicine inks AI partnership

University of Chicago Medicine is partnering with Abridge to use the latter's Epic-integrated generative artificial intelligence platform to aid with clinical documentation.

Under the partnership, UChicago Medicine and Abridge will conduct research to assess how the platform — which drafts notes in real time for clinician and patient conversations — will impact clinician wellness, retention and patient outcomes, according to a May 9 news release from Abridge.

With this research, UChicago Medicine teams aim to delve further into additional indicators of population health that can be extracted from structured clinical dialogue data. This includes better capturing the social factors that influence the health of the system's most vulnerable patients.

Additionally, UChicago Medicine will serve as a place where new experimental workflows are developed as part of Abridge's collaboration with EHR vendor Epic.