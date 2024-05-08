Top 5 AI concerns for nurses

Nurses have been expressing concern about healthcare artificial intelligence lately, with some even marching in protest against the technology. But what are their main qualms with AI?

Staffing agency Cross Country Healthcare and Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing surveyed 1,127 nursing professionals and students, 85% of whom were employed by hospitals or other healthcare facilities, for an April report on the future of nursing.

Of the 53% of employed nurses who reported being "not very or not at all" comfortable with AI, here were their top five concerns, according to the study:

1. Lack of empathy and patient connection

2. Job replacement

3. Data security

4. Regulation of emerging technologies

5. Upskilling, learning new technology