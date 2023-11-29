Tampa General to support cancer innovation with IT resources, venture capital

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is offering IT resources and venture capital funding for innovative solutions aiming to transform cancer care.

The health system's venture capital arm, TGH Innoventures, and innovation nonprofit Synapse Florida are hosting the contest, welcoming entries from across the nation through Jan. 20. It is particularly interested in ideas that could boost care and reduce cancer mortality in rural areas.

"The Innovation Challenge is illustrative of the work we do at TGH Innoventures, assisting Tampa General's stakeholders in solving big problems in healthcare by looking outside the four walls of the organization," said Rachel Feinman, Tampa General's vice president of innovation and managing director of TGH Innoventures, in a Nov. 28 news release. "By fostering partnerships and supporting projects, we can advance cancer care across Florida."

Tampa General is offering a $50,000 prize to fund a potential partnership or pilot project. Besides tech support, the health system is also willing to provide project management and subject matter expertise.