Sharp HealthCare, Epic partner on Apple Vision Pro technology

Health systems have been quick to try out the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset that went on sale Feb. 2. A California health system just bought 30 of them.

San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare purchased the devices — which run $3,500 apiece — to test for a variety of uses, including working with EHR vendor Epic to investigate healthcare applications for the Vision Pro, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Feb. 5.

The device employs so-called "spatial computing," which displays 3-D graphics and videos over real-life settings. Some of the potential deployments include nurse managers visualizing vital signs for their nurses' patients; staffers watching video feeds of patients at risk of falling; and physicians checking medical records virtually on the way in to see patients, according to the story.

"Now I'm armed, before I go into the exam room, with all of the knowledge organized visually and conveniently," Tommy Korn, MD, an ophthalmologist and chief physician evangelist of mobile-first for Sharp HealthCare, told the newspaper. "Now I can share that information with the patient and not be focused on the computer."