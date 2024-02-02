Boston Children's Hospital launches app for new Apple headset

Boston Children's Hospital has launched an app for the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset that went on sale Feb. 2.

The CyranoHealth app leverages the device's "spatial computing" feature to generate an immersive training experience for nurses and other healthcare workers, with "lifelike" simulations that mimic working with actual medical equipment, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

"Healthcare workers, especially nurses, are facing critical issues of burnout and fatigue," the spokesperson wrote Feb. 2. "To alleviate some of these workforce challenges, Boston Children’s came together with Apple to develop a comprehensive learning experience for healthcare professionals in a safe, universally accessible virtual environment."

Selling for $3,499, the Apple Vision Pro marks the tech giant's first major product release in years. It has long been rumored to have potential healthcare uses, such as aiding surgeons during procedures, and health system executives had expressed in it as a tool. Boston Children's said the app will allow providers to try out the latest medical devices virtually before deploying them in real life.

"CyranoHealth represents a significant leap forward in healthcare training blending technology and medicine to create a future-ready workforce," John Brownstein, PhD, chief innovation officer of Boston Children's Hospital, told Becker's.