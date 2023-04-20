Moderna taps IBM for healthcare AI capabilities

Biotech giant Moderna is partnering with IBM to explore the use of quantum computing and artificial intelligence for mRNA research.

Through the partnership, Moderna will have access to IBM's quantum computers.

Additionally, Moderna and IBM scientists will use the MoLFormer AI model to help predict molecules' properties and help understand potential mRNA medicines, according to an April 20 Moderna news release.

"IBM's purpose is to be the catalyst to make the world work better, perfectly exemplified by this partnership with Moderna. We are witnessing a revolution in the world of computing, driven by extraordinary advances in AI and quantum computing," Darío Gil, PhD, senior vice president and director of IBM Research said in the release. "Moderna will be able to take advantage of our multi-year research efforts in generative AI for therapeutics that can allow scientists to better understand how molecules behave and may facilitate creating entirely new ones."