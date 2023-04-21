Missed appointments, sepsis risk: How CHI Health is using AI

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health employs artificial intelligence to predict missed appointments, identify sepsis risk and detect stroke, WOWT reported.

"If a patient frequently doesn’t show up for their appointment, they're less likely to get the care they need," Steven Leitch, MD, vice president of clinical informatics for CHI Health, which is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, told the news outlet. "And if we can predict that and contact them ahead of time and maybe even identify barriers to coming into the clinic, we can get them in and provide the care they need so they're less likely to get critically ill, get sick, and back in the hospital."

The patient no-show prediction technology is being used at four CHI Health clinics in Nebraska with plans to expand it soon, according to the April 20 story. CHI Health's other AI tools predict serious sepsis risk, a model that was refined in 2021, and identify stroke via imaging.