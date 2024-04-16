Mayo Clinic data network names 8 founding health systems

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has named the eight founding members of a global data-sharing network that aims to tailor medical care with artificial intelligence.

The eight health systems that make up Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect will contribute deidentified clinical data from 32 million patients to improve medical decision-making and advance digital health products with knowledge representing a diverse, worldwide population.

"As we deliver on our goal of transforming healthcare, these partnerships will lead to more innovation, more collaboration, more answers, and more hope for those in need as we continue to build something that has never existed before in healthcare: a platform with truly global reach," Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, said in an April 16 news release.

The coalition welcomed its three newest members April 15: Seoul (South Korea) National University Hospital; Singapore-based SingHealth; and Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect includes four of Newsweek's top 11 hospitals in the world.

"This depth and breadth of data enables solution developers to build and test models that are fair, appropriate, valid and effective, and will improve care for patients, no matter where they live," stated John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, the health system's technology and data arm.

The eight founding members of Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect are:

— Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (Sao Paulo)

— Mayo Clinic

— Mercy (St. Louis)

— Seoul National University Hospital

— Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)

— SingHealth

— UC Davis Health

— University Health Network (Toronto)