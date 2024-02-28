43 US hospitals among world's best: Newsweek

Forty-three U.S. hospitals were named to Newsweek's 2024 "World's Best Hospital" list, and four were in the top 10.

Newsweek partners with Statista for the annual ranking of 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries. For the first time, Chile and Malaysia were added to the ranking. Hospital scores were based on online surveys of more than 85,000 experts and public data from post-hospitalization patient surveys on their general satisfaction. The score also considered hygiene and patient-physician ratio, and Patient Reporting Outcome Measures use.

There were 250 hospitals named globally, and 43 are in the U.S. They are listed here with their overall ranking:

1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic

4.The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

12. UCLA Health-Ronald Reagan Medical Center (Los Angeles)

16. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

19. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

20. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

31. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

37. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

41. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

49. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

51. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

55. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

60. Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville (Fla.)

68. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

78. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

89. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

93. Houston Methodist Hospital

98. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

105. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

109. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

122. University of Chicago Medical Center

125. UCLA Health-Santa Monica (Calif.) Medical Center

137. Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health

141. University of Wisconsin Hospitals (Madison)

146. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

154. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

159. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

169. University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

175. University of California-Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

182. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital

193. University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

204. University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)

213. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (Calif.)

220. Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

228. University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

232. Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital

236. University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

240. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

242. Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

243. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

247. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center