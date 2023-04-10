General Catalyst, Intermountain invest in biotech company's $10M seed round

General Catalyst led a $10 million seed round for biotech company CTRL Therapeutics in a funding round that also saw participation from the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

The company is working to develop a cell therapy platform used for the treatment of solid tumors, according to an April 10 CTRL news release.

"The field of cell therapy has been limited by the lack of tools to isolate and expand tumor-reactive cells that are efficacious against solid tumors," Shana Kelley, PhD, founder and chief technology officer at CTRL Therapeutics, said in the release. "This funding enables further optimization and validation of our proprietary technology platform and expansion of our team to support our mission to deliver curative therapies for all individuals living with cancer."