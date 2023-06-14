Former Mayo CEO named exec chair of hybrid care consortium

Former Mayo Clinic CEO John Noseworthy, MD, has been named executive chairman of Caire, a virtual care consortium created by Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures.

Caire partners with health systems to develop new digital health tools. Initially, Caire will focus on women's health before moving on to address all aspects of an employer's digital health stack, according to a June 14 news release.

Dr. Noseworthy served as CEO of the Rochester, Minn.-based health system from 2009 to 2018.

"The pandemic opened the door to a hybrid healthcare model," Dr. Noseworthy said. "It is estimated that 20 to 50 percent of care can now be delivered virtually. I want to see health systems at the center of that progress, identifying the most critical healthcare issues that can be addressed by innovation, artificial intelligence and digital tools. We can and should take advantage of new technology to address the gaps and disparities in care that we weren't able to manage before. I'm excited to use my knowledge and industry experience to help create the future of healthcare."