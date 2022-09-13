Baptist Health picks AI startup Hyro to streamline employee tasks

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has chosen artificial-intelligence company Hyro to automate workflows at the health system, according to a news release the company shared with Becker's on Sept. 13.

Baptist Health said it will use Hyro's AI technology to scale back repetitive tasks, including password resets and service desks calls related to its implementation of an Epic EHR, with plans to utilize it for patient education, engagement and care coordination.

"We're constantly looking to enlist emerging technologies at Baptist that will allow us to optimize efficiencies while supporting team members and removing friction from patient access to care," Aaron Miri, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Baptist Health, said in the release.

According to the release, the technology can help with staffing challenges and free up time for clinicians to spend on patient care. Julian Ammons, director of IT digital cloud development operations at Baptist Health, said the "X-factor" in choosing the system was "being able to point to qualitative and quantitative analytics and show that we've automated a certain volume of tasks and demonstrate the differences we're making organizationally."