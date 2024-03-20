Banner Health to expand clinical AI to 33 hospitals, 6 states

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to expand a clinical artificial intelligence program to 33 hospitals in 2024 after a successful pilot.

The health system piloted the AI platform from Regard in 2022 at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz., and will now roll it out across six states in phases this year, according to a March 18 news release.

The EHR-based software is designed to help with clinician burnout. It uses proprietary algorithms and AI to unlock clinical insights and speed up workflows. The tool also aims to optimize reimbursement by enhancing documentation and streamlining denial appeals.