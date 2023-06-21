4 health systems honored for population health, innovation

Four health systems have been recognized by America's Essential Hospitals for innovations in population health and care quality.
The Gage Awards honorees, which were unveiled June 15, used tools like data and value-based care to improve patient outcomes. They are:
Population Health
Winner
Parkland Health (Dallas)
"Advancing Health Equity in Dallas County"
Honorable Mention
Sinai Chicago
"Community Health Worker Support Program"
Quality
Winner
UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)
"Building a Systemwide Culture of Quality"
Honorable Mention
NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)
"Care Improvement Contest Initiative"