3 fallen healthcare unicorns

Despite the $1 billion valuation, not all healthcare unicorns have been able to find long-term success. Becker's has reported on RCM, physician services and digital healthcare unicorns that have shut down or filed for bankruptcy.
Here are three fallen healthcare unicorns:
- Olive AI, a healthcare RCM company that reached a $4 billion valuation in 2021, shut down and sold the last of its business units to Waystar and Humata.
- Envision Healthcare, a physician services company that was acquired by KKR for $9.9 billion in 2018, filed for bankruptcy in May 2023.
- Proteus Digital Health, a company that made ingestible sensors, filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 after reaching a $1.5 billion valuation in April 2019.