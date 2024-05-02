14 more health system leaders to design 'smart hospital' model

Fourteen more health system leaders have been added to an advisory panel defining standards for what constitutes a "smart hospital."

They join 30 other health system executives working with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and digital health company Care.ai to develop the "smart hospital" maturity model. They are designing a survey to be released over the summer, with initial findings expected to be published at the CHIME fall forum.

The new advisory panel members named May 1 included:

— Marguerite Cunningham, DNP, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Inova (Falls Church, Va.)

— Mark Eimer, Chief Technology Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

— Stan Fuller, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

— Michael Hasselberg, PhD, RN, Chief Digital Health Officer, University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

— Jason Hill, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

— Omkar Kulkarni, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

— Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, CIO, Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

— Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, Senior Adviser to the CEO, Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

— Melodie Osborn, BSN, RN, Chief Nursing Executive, Renown Health (Reno, Nev.)

— Harun Rashid, CIO, Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital

— Mark Shaver, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Physician Services and Business Development, University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

— Bryan Sisk, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Executive, Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

— Mark Townsend, MD, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

— Erica Williams, Regional Technology Officer for Texas, Ascension (St. Louis)