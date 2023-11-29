CHIME names CIO of the Year

The College of Health Information Management Executives has named its 2024 CIO of the Year and other digital health and IT awardees.

Shafiq Rab, MD, executive vice president, chief digital officer and system CIO of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, earned the CIO of the Year Award from CHIME.

"Known as a driver of change, Shafiq has continually sought opportunities to innovate, champion 'techquity,' and create culturally competent care, all while fostering growth and community involvement," CHIME President and CEO Russ Branzell said in a Nov. 27 news release. "His career is proof that being a CIO is not just about technology; it's about making a meaningful difference in people's lives."

This year's other winners are:

Innovator of the Year: Terri Couts, RN, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic, and Artisight, a healthcare AI company.

Public Policy Award: Brian Sterud, vice president of IT, CIO and chief information security officer of Norfolk, Neb.-based Faith Regional Health Services.

Transformational Leadership Award: Danielle Drummond, president and CEO, and Ana Kalman, vice president, CIO, chief applications officer and medical center COO of Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health.