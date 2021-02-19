Workforce COVID-19 vaccination rates among 6 top US hospitals

How many healthcare workers have actually received vaccines since the vaccine rollout began in December?

To get a clearer picture on workforce vaccinations efforts at leading hospitals, Becker's reached out to hospitals on the 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll by U.S. News & World Report.

Below, six hospitals provided a working average of the COVID-19 vaccination rate for staff.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Of 11,100 eligible healthcare workers, 84 percent have received at least the first vaccine dose as of Feb. 13.

Houston Methodist: Eighty percent of employees at Houston Methodist have received at least one vaccine dose or are scheduled to, as of Feb. 11.

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): The average rate for staff who have received the first vaccine dose is 84.5 percent as of Feb. 11.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Eighty-one percent of front-line staff are fully vaccinated, while 75 percent of all employees across the organization are fully vaccinated, as of Feb.11.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care: Stanford Medicine's Occupational Health Services serves about 30,000 members. Of those, 22,700 members (76 percent) have received at least one vaccine as of Feb. 12. The data includes Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care-Valley Care, Stanford Children's Health and University Healthcare Alliance.

University of California, Los Angeles: As of Feb. 16, about 72 percent of UCLA Health's employees have received or are scheduled to receive a vaccination. The current rate is higher among employees with regular patient contact, such as medical residents (97 percent), nurses in the emergency department and COVID-19 units (80 percent), and all nurses (77 percent).

For employees who have not responded to scheduling invitations, UCLA Health is reaching out to confirm receipt and offering time to make an informed decision. Each day last week, the health system administered between 500 and 700 vaccinations to employees.

In total, 20,863 (plus 327 scheduled) of 29,466 employees have received their first vaccine dose, while 16,736 of 29,466 employees have received both doses.

Becker's reached out to but did not receive a response from the other 14 Honor Roll hospitals. Updates will be made as new information is made available.

More articles on infection control:

Physician viewpoint: Hospital-acquired COVID-19. is rampant, but facilities aren't sounding the alarm

Focus on COVID-19 facilitated spread of drug-resistant infections, experts say

5 staff infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Vermont hospital's oncology unit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.