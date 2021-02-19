UC Davis reaches herd immunity threshold; most staff vaccinated

More than 90 percent of staff at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, CBS News reported Feb. 18.

Among the hospital's emergency physicians, that number is 100 percent, Nate Kupperman, MD, head of the emergency department, told the news station.

"So before the vaccine came out, on any given day, we would have between 100, 150 employees that were sick with COVID-19 and were calling in sick who were not coming in," Dr. Kupperman said. "And now I think it's single digits. I mean, there's less than 10."

Staff cases of COVID-19 across the entire University of California Health System have also recently dropped, falling from about 431 cases per week to 171, CBS News reports.

The general threshold to achieve herd immunity among the general population is between 70 to 90 percent of the population vaccinated, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

