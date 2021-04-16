Still not enough antibiotics in the works to fight superbugs, WHO says

The world has not made significant progress in developing new antibiotics to fight drug-resistant infections, the World Health Organization said in a new report.

The organization published its fourth annual review of antibiotics currently in development across the globe April 16.

Four report findings:

1. Forty-three antibiotics are in development worldwide, 26 of which target the WHO's "priority pathogens" deemed to pose the greatest threat to human health. Of these, only two are active against critical multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, the report found.

2. Another 12 antibiotics in development are active against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and five address Clostridioides difficile.

3. Of the 11 new antibiotics approved by the FDA or European Medicines Agency since 2017, nine are from existing antibiotic classes where resistance is either already occurring or predicted. These treatments pose limited clinical benefits over existing treatments, WHO said.

4. The analysis also revealed a lack of oral antibiotic options for multidrug-resistant infections, which would allow for shorter treatment durations or treatment outside of healthcare facilities.



To view the full analysis, click here.

More articles on infection control:

Alaska hospital cited for infection control deficiencies

20 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Duke hospital's surgery, oncology unit

Kentucky nursing home outbreak may be tied to new coronavirus variant

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.