States ranked by C. diff rates

New Mexico has the highest rate of Clostridium difficile infections, while Alaska has the lowest, federal data shows.
The "Healthcare-Associated Infections" dataset, updated July 26, is based on measures created and tracked by the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, and data was collected from October 2021 through September 2022. Learn more about the data here.
Below is the standardized infection ratio for C. difficile in each state, listed from lowest to highest:
Alaska — 0.231
Puerto Rico — 0.271
Rhode Island — 0.277
Virginia — 0.33
Nevada — 0.333
Tennessee — 0.334
Florida — 0.352
South Carolina — 0.378
Texas — 0.381
Arkansas — 0.382
North Carolina — 0.397
Oklahoma — 0.408
Louisiana — 0.424
Mississippi — 0.43
District of Columbia — 0.445
Georgia — 0.446
Indiana — 0.464
Wyoming — 0.466
New Jersey — 0.481
Colorado — 0.496
South Dakota — 0.508
Alabama — 0.509
California — 0.513
Idaho — 0.514
Kentucky — 0.517
Illinois — 0.518
Michigan — 0.521
New York — 0.522
Iowa — 0.532
Nebraska — 0.534
Delaware — 0.536
Arizona — 0.547
Montana — 0.547
Ohio — 0.55
Connecticut — 0.558
Washington — 0.563
Utah — 0.576
Oregon — 0.577
Minnesota — 0.578
North Dakota — 0.581
Maryland — 0.59
Missouri — 0.594
Pennsylvania — 0.597
New Hampshire — 0.599
Hawaii — 0.604
Maine — 0.626
Wisconsin — 0.628
Massachusetts — 0.641
Kansas — 0.652
West Virginia — 0.726
Vermont — 0.732
New Mexico — 0.779