States ranked by C. diff rates

New Mexico has the highest rate of Clostridium difficile infections, while Alaska has the lowest, federal data shows.

The "Healthcare-Associated Infections" dataset, updated July 26, is based on measures created and tracked by the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, and data was collected from October 2021 through September 2022. Learn more about the data here.

Below is the standardized infection ratio for C. difficile in each state, listed from lowest to highest:

Alaska — 0.231

Puerto Rico — 0.271

Rhode Island — 0.277

Virginia — 0.33

Nevada — 0.333

Tennessee — 0.334

Florida — 0.352

South Carolina — 0.378

Texas — 0.381

Arkansas — 0.382

North Carolina — 0.397

Oklahoma — 0.408

Louisiana — 0.424

Mississippi — 0.43

District of Columbia — 0.445

Georgia — 0.446

Indiana — 0.464

Wyoming — 0.466

New Jersey — 0.481

Colorado — 0.496

South Dakota — 0.508

Alabama — 0.509

California — 0.513

Idaho — 0.514

Kentucky — 0.517

Illinois — 0.518

Michigan — 0.521

New York — 0.522

Iowa — 0.532

Nebraska — 0.534

Delaware — 0.536

Arizona — 0.547

Montana — 0.547

Ohio — 0.55

Connecticut — 0.558

Washington — 0.563

Utah — 0.576

Oregon — 0.577

Minnesota — 0.578

North Dakota — 0.581

Maryland — 0.59

Missouri — 0.594

Pennsylvania — 0.597

New Hampshire — 0.599

Hawaii — 0.604

Maine — 0.626

Wisconsin — 0.628

Massachusetts — 0.641

Kansas — 0.652

West Virginia — 0.726

Vermont — 0.732

New Mexico — 0.779