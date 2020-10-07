OSHA fines 28 US hospitals, nursing homes for COVID-19 safety violations
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited more than 25 healthcare facilities for COVID-19 safety violations, totaling fines of at least $285,000.
Since the pandemic began, OSHA has cited 37 establishments for related violations. Notably, healthcare facilities in New Jersey account for at least 14 of these violations.
Citations were issued if employers failed to implement a written respiratory protection program; provide a medical evaluation, respirator fit test or training on the proper use of personal protective equipment; report an injury, illness or fatality; or comply with OSHA guidelines.
Listed in alphabetical order by state, the following facilities received pandemic-related citations and an associated fee. Facilities listed more than once received multiple citations.
- Mansfield Center, Conn.-based Natchaug Hospital was fined $13,494
- Atlanta-based Arbor Management Services was fined $13,494
- Indianapolis-based Department of Veterans Affairs was not fined
- Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Hospital was fined $8,675
- Waldwick, N.J.-based Valley Physician Services was fined $9,639
- Vauxhall, N.J.-based South Mountain Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center was not fined
- Care One at Livingston (N.J.) Assisted Living was fined $13,494
- Wayne, N.J.-based Atrium Post-Acute Care of Wayneview was fined $22,555
- North Bergen, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health System was fined $25,061
- Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health was fined $25,061
- Jersey City, N.J.-based Hudson Hospital OpCo was fined $15,422
- Orange, N.J.-based Bell Medical Transport was fined $24,290
- Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center was not fined
- Jersey City, N.J.-based Hudson Hospital OpCo was fined $21,205
- Wall Township, N.J.-based HMH Residential Care was fined $13,494
- Monmouth Junction, N.J.-based 2 Deer Park Drive Ops was fined $13,494
- Belleville, N.J.-based Clara Maass Medical Center was fined $23,133
- Amityville, N.Y.-based Massapequa Center was fined $13,494
- Arverne, N.Y.-based Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center was fined $9,639
- New York City.-based Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center was fined $8,675
- New York City-based Brooklyn Queens Nursing Home was fined $12,145
- Freeport, N.Y.-based Luis O. Herrera MD PC was not fined
- New York City-based Jewish Home Lifecare, Home Assistance Personnel was fined $13,494
- Laredo, Texas-based Crothall Healthcare was fined $2,121
For a total list of all establishments cited for COVID-19 violations, click here.
