OSHA fines 28 US hospitals, nursing homes for COVID-19 safety violations

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited more than 25 healthcare facilities for COVID-19 safety violations, totaling fines of at least $285,000.

Since the pandemic began, OSHA has cited 37 establishments for related violations. Notably, healthcare facilities in New Jersey account for at least 14 of these violations.

Citations were issued if employers failed to implement a written respiratory protection program; provide a medical evaluation, respirator fit test or training on the proper use of personal protective equipment; report an injury, illness or fatality; or comply with OSHA guidelines.

Listed in alphabetical order by state, the following facilities received pandemic-related citations and an associated fee. Facilities listed more than once received multiple citations.

Mansfield Center, Conn.-based Natchaug Hospital was fined $13,494

Atlanta-based Arbor Management Services was fined $13,494

Indianapolis-based Department of Veterans Affairs was not fined

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Hospital was fined $8,675

Waldwick, N.J.-based Valley Physician Services was fined $9,639

Vauxhall, N.J.-based South Mountain Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center was not fined

Care One at Livingston (N.J.) Assisted Living was fined $13,494

Wayne, N.J.-based Atrium Post-Acute Care of Wayneview was fined $22,555

North Bergen, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health System was fined $25,061

North Bergen, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health System was fined $13,494

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health was fined $25,061

Jersey City, N.J.-based Hudson Hospital OpCo was fined $15,422

Orange, N.J.-based Bell Medical Transport was fined $24,290

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center was not fined

Jersey City, N.J.-based Hudson Hospital OpCo was fined $21,205

Wall Township, N.J.-based HMH Residential Care was fined $13,494

Monmouth Junction, N.J.-based 2 Deer Park Drive Ops was fined $13,494

Belleville, N.J.-based Clara Maass Medical Center was fined $23,133

Amityville, N.Y.-based Massapequa Center was fined $13,494

Arverne, N.Y.-based Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center was fined $9,639

New York City.-based Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center was fined $8,675

New York City-based Brooklyn Queens Nursing Home was fined $12,145

Freeport, N.Y.-based Luis O. Herrera MD PC was not fined

New York City-based Jewish Home Lifecare, Home Assistance Personnel was fined $13,494

Laredo, Texas-based Crothall Healthcare was fined $2,121

For a total list of all establishments cited for COVID-19 violations, click here.

