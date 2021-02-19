New York may allow nursing home visits with rapid testing before entry, Cuomo says

New York's health department will recommend reopening visitation for nursing homes and issue new guidance in accordance with CMS and the CDC, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Feb. 29, according to radio station WCBS.

Mr. Cuomo didn't provide a specific timeline, but said the Department of Health will recommend that all visitors take a rapid COVID-19 test before entry.

Rapid tests will be provided at no cost to the nursing homes, reports WCBS. Mr. Cuomo said all nursing home staff and residents in New York have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine. About 73 percent of all residents have been vaccinated, according to WCBS.

More articles on infection control:

Workforce COVID-19 vaccination rates among 6 top US hospitals

Focus on COVID-19 facilitated spread of drug-resistant infections, experts say

5 staff infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Vermont hospital's oncology unit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.