Michigan NP sentenced to probation for reusing rectal devices on patients, fraud

A Michigan nurse practitioner received probation after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud and reusing single-use rectal pressure sensors on several patients, according to Booth Newspapers.

Susan Wright was sentenced Sept. 9 to three years probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in fines and $462,000 in restitution. In May, Ms. Wright pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and adulteration of medical devices.

Ms. Wright's husband, Roger Beyer, MD, owned Urological Solutions of Michigan and Women's Health Care Specialists, both based in the Kalamazoo, Mich., area. In May 2019, a nurse filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services against Dr. Beyer. The nurse estimated that a single-use rectal pressure sensor had been used more than 100 times before being replaced. Following the complaint, the MDHHS recommended Dr. Beyer's patients discuss HIV and hepatitis testing with their current healthcare provider.

Dr. Beyer pleaded guilty to directing his staff to reuse single-use anorectal manometry catheters on multiple patients as part of an initial diagnostic study with patients with potential fecal incontinence. He also pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing Medicare for therapy services.

