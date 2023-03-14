Medical societies update hand hygiene guidelines, add 2 more

Five medical societies collaborated to publish updated hand hygiene recommendations for preventing healthcare-associated infections through hand hygiene at acute care facilities, Wolters Kluwer reported March 13.

The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, Infectious Diseases Society of America, and Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, in collaboration with the American Hospital Association and The Joint Commission, published "SHEA/IDSA/APIC Practice recommendation: Strategies to prevent healthcare-associated infections through hand hygiene: 2022 update."

Here are the seven recommendations, starting with the two new ones: