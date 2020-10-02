Massachusetts hospital bans visitors amid COVID-19 cluster

Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital banned visitors Oct. 1 after announcing a COVID-19 cluster involving three patients.

All three patients are on the Balfour unit, which has halted new admissions.

Sturdy Memorial is testing patients and employees on the unit, and also conducting contact tracing. The hospital is investigating the outbreak with the help of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

