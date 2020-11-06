Maine Hospital failed to enact adequate COVID-19 measures, inspection finds

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston fared poorly after surveyors for a federal inspection reported several hospital employees arriving without face masks and unsanitary conditions in rooms, reports Maine Public.

Surveyors visited the hospital in July and August and reported "dried brown liquid on the floor of rooms, tubing from IV machines touching the floor and overflowing trash cans" in the intensive care unit, according to Maine Public. The hospital also failed to take the temperature of some staff and visitors.

"The couple of examples that were cited, we own them. We need to do a better job making sure that we are always following the same protocols that we have throughout our hospital," CMO John Alexander, MD, told Maine Public. Dr. Alexander also noted that the incidents came at the same time the hospital was facing staffing shortages due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a local nursing facility.

A re-inspection has since confirmed that CMMC has resolved the issues, Dr. Alexander said in a statement sent to Becker's.

"The actions CMMC executed included further restriction of entry points by staff, patients and visitors, with documentation of screening results for everyone entering the facility, heightened surveillance of the use of personal protective equipment, and improved documentation of cleaning and sanitizing patient care areas," Dr. Alexander said.

The hospital is continuing to work with the state's department of health and human services and the CDC to ensure proper infection prevention measures are taken.

