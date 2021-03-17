Kentucky nursing home outbreak may be tied to new coronavirus variant

A nursing home in Eastern Kentucky is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that may be tied to a new coronavirus variant, reports Fox affiliate WXIX.

The facility has reported 41 total COVID-19 cases, with 14 staff and 27 residents infected. According to Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, MD, some of the cases are an unknown variant, with more common variants ruled out, such as the U.K. variant B.1.1.7, South Africa variant B.1.351 and Japan/Brazil variant P.1.

Dr. Stack said more genetic sequencing is required to draw any further conclusions.

"Vaccinations appear to have markedly reduced symptomatic disease," Dr. Stack added.

More articles on infection control:

Alaska hospital cited for infection control deficiencies

Scientists map the evolution of a hospital superbug

Don't forget about Ebola guidelines, CDC warns healthcare organizations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.