Hospitals should use COVID-19 insights to revamp infection control policies, review suggests 

Hospitals should use insights to revise "outdated" infection prevention and control policies, a review published in Annals of Internal Medicine Nov. 9 suggested.

Current infection control measures are based on a "false simplification" of respiratory virus transmission, Michael Klompas, MD, lead review author, told U.S. News and World Report.

An understanding of other factors, such as duration of exposure and ventilation, will allow leaders to make more informed decisions about infection control measures within their systems.

Three key recommendations: