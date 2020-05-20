COVID-19 does not easily spread via contaminated surfaces, CDC says

The novel coronavirus "does not spread easily" on surfaces or objects, according to the CDC's updated website page.

Previously, the CDC said it "may be possible" to spread the virus via contaminated surfaces, but the agency now believes it is primarily spread through the respiratory droplets of people in close contact.

"COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads," the CDC webpage reads. "It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways, but these are not thought to be the main ways the virus spreads."

