Coronavirus found in semen, but sexual transmission unconfirmed, small study shows

The new coronavirus can be present in the semen of infected patients, but this does not necessarily prove it can be transmitted sexually, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers examined semen specimens from 38 male patients with confirmed COVID-19 at a hospital in China between Jan. 26 and Feb. 16. The patients were 15 years and older.

They found the virus' genetic material in specimens from six patients (15.8 percent), of which two were patients in recovery.

The study did not confirm whether the virus detected in samples was infectious. Researchers only detected fragments of the genetic material, Stanley Perlman, MD, PhD, a professor of microbiology, immunology and pediatrics at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, told The New York Times. Dr. Perlman was not involved in the study.

"This is an interesting finding, but it must be confirmed that there is infectious virus — not just a virus product in the semen," he said.

