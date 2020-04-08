CMS updates infection control guidance on COVID-19

CMS issued an updated guidance on infection control April 8 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in both inpatient and outpatient care settings.

The revised guidance is based on CDC guidelines and stems from the temporary regulatory changes CMS made March 30 to help healthcare providers better respond to the pandemic.

The guidance includes new instructions on how dialysis centers can protect patients with end-stage renal disease, as these individuals are immunocompromised and must regularly visit

healthcare facilities, which puts them at heightened risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The document also offers expanded recommendations on the following topic areas for hospitals: screening and discharging COVID-19 patients, visitor restrictions, staff screening and testing, and return-to-work policies.

To learn more, click here.

