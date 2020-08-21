CDC shares flu shot recommendations for 2020-21 season

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices shared updated flu vaccine recommendations for the 2020-21 season in its most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Aug. 21.

The committee still recommends healthcare providers offer flu shots to everyone 6 months and older with no contraindications by the end of October.

Inactivated, recombinant and live attenuated flu vaccines will be available this season. This year's flu shot composition includes updates to the following strains:

Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09

Influenza A(H3N2)

Influenza B/Victoria lineage components

The recommendations also include information on two new vaccines designed to achieve a stronger immune response in people 65 and over.



To view the CDC's full recommendations, click here.

More articles on infection control:

900+ students, staff in Georgia school district to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Some staff claim New York hospital is reusing masks, cite picture of old PPE in storage room

Federal report details effectiveness of N95 masks with emergency approval

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.