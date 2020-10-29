California hospital testing all employees for COVID-19 after staff outbreak

Healdsburg District Hospital in California undertook a daylong effort Oct. 29 to test all of its 321 staff members for COVID-19 after 14 employees contracted the virus this month, reports KTVU.

Healdsburg is currently treating one COVID-19 patient, and the hospital isn't sure if any staff members contracted the virus from the patient. No other patients have been infected as a result of the staff outbreak, according to KTVU.

The hospital is hoping to have all test results by Oct. 30 and will share them with Sonoma County Public Health officials, Jim Schuessler, CEO of Healdsburg, told KTVU.

Before the outbreak, only employees treating COVID-19 patients had to wear N95 masks. Now, all staff members are required to wear one.

"Our experience we're having right now is illustrative of just how dangerous this virus is and how very easy it is for anyone in our community to pick it up and get infected," Mr. Schuessler told KTVU.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Healdsburg District Hospital and will update the report as more information becomes available.

