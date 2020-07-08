8 ways to boost vaccination rates amid the pandemic

The CDC is calling on clinicians to help boost U.S. vaccination rates for flu and other diseases, which have dropped during the pandemic, according to the American Medical Association.

CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, and Nancy Messonnier, MD, director of the agency's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, recently sent a letter to clinicians nationwide, encouraging them to start planning now how they will distribute flu vaccines this fall.

Eight ways physicians can help boost vaccination rates, as cited by the CDC and AMA:

Review updated influenza vaccine recommendations and identify strategies to improve vaccine coverage, especially among those at high risk for complications.



Help support parents’ vaccine decisions by sharing resources from the CDC’s Vaccinate with Confidence framework.



Review resources on how to have effective vaccine conversations with parents and create a culture of immunization in the practice setting.



Read and share the CDC's interim guidance for immunization services during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Use social media outreach materials to educate parents about the importance of vaccines.



Inform parents about the CDC's Vaccines for Children program, which helps families in need access vaccines at no cost.



Review patients' vaccination history during telehealth visits and encourage them to get a flu shot this fall.



Implement drive-thru flu clinics, similar to those being used for COVID-19 testing.

More articles on infection control:

Advocate Aurora leaders told oncology staff not to wear masks in March, nurse says

American College of Physicians: Best practice tips when using masks to prevent COVID-19

More than 5,000 hospital-acquired COVID-19 cases reported since mid-May, CDC says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.