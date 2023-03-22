2 more deaths linked to infections from eye drops

The CDC has reported two more deaths linked to a bacterial infection from eye drops.

As of March 21, the CDC has identified 68 patients in 16 states affected by eye drops potentially contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Three people have died, eight have lost vision and four had an eyeball surgically removed, according to a news release from the agency.

This strain of a highly drug-resistant bacteria has not been identified in the U.S. before. The CDC found the bacteria in opened bottles of EzriCare and is testing unopened bottles. So far, unopened bottles have shown no signs of contamination, according to the report, but additional bottles are being tested.

The FDA recalled three products manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited in connection to this bacteria outbreak.