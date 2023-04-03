1st person infected with rose fungal disease recovers

The first human to be infected with a deadly plant fungus has made a full recovery after two years of treatment, The Jerusalem Post reported April 2.

The 61-year-old man from India acquired Chondrostereum purpureum in his job as a plant mycologist working with decaying organic material. He was taken to the hospital after experiencing three months of flu-like symptoms, difficulty swallowing and anorexia. The fungus was identified only after physicians performed sequencing, according to a study of the case in Medical Mycology Case Reports.

Chondrostereum purpureum causes a fungal disease called Silver Leaf, which often attacks species in the rose family, according to the report.