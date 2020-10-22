17 states with hospital staff flu shot requirements
About one-third of states require hospitals to offer employees flu shots or track their vaccination statuses to help boost flu vaccination rates in healthcare settings, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on an analysis of state laws and immunization websites outlining vaccine requirements for hospitals as of 2020.
Thirty-three states do not have any flu vaccination requirements for hospitals. The following 17 states require hospitals to offer the flu vaccine and/or report employees' vaccination status. Here is a summary of each state's requirements.
California
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Colorado
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can only decline flu shot due to medical exemption
Georgia
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Illinois
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can only decline flu shot due to medical or religious exemption
Maine
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical or religious exemptions also accepted
Maryland
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Massachusetts
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical or religious exemptions also accepted
Nebraska
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted
Nevada
Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status
New Hampshire
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical or religious exemptions also accepted
New Jersey
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted
New York
Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Oklahoma
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted
Oregon
Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status
Rhode Island
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted
South Carolina
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Tennessee
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted
