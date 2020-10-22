17 states with hospital staff flu shot requirements

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 

About one-third of states require hospitals to offer employees flu shots or track their vaccination statuses to help boost flu vaccination rates in healthcare settings, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on an analysis of state laws and immunization websites outlining vaccine requirements for hospitals as of 2020.

Thirty-three states do not have any flu vaccination requirements for hospitals. The following 17 states require hospitals to offer the flu vaccine and/or report employees' vaccination status. Here is a summary of each state's requirements.

California
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Colorado
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can only decline flu shot due to medical exemption

Georgia
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Illinois
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can only decline flu shot due to medical or religious exemption

Maine
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical or religious exemptions also accepted

Maryland
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Massachusetts
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical or religious exemptions also accepted

Nebraska
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted

Nevada
Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status

New Hampshire
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical or religious exemptions also accepted

New Jersey
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted

New York
Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Oklahoma
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted

Oregon
Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status

Rhode Island
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted

South Carolina
Hospitals must offer vaccine
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Tennessee
Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status
Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption
Medical exemptions also accepted

More articles on infection control:
Coronavirus can survive 28 days on some surfaces 
Kaiser cited over lack of COVID-19 airborne precautions
West Virginia hospital outbreak tied to 59 COVID-19 cases

17 states with hospital staff flu shot requirements 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers