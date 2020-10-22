17 states with hospital staff flu shot requirements

About one-third of states require hospitals to offer employees flu shots or track their vaccination statuses to help boost flu vaccination rates in healthcare settings, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on an analysis of state laws and immunization websites outlining vaccine requirements for hospitals as of 2020.

Thirty-three states do not have any flu vaccination requirements for hospitals. The following 17 states require hospitals to offer the flu vaccine and/or report employees' vaccination status. Here is a summary of each state's requirements.

California

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Colorado

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can only decline flu shot due to medical exemption

Georgia

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Illinois

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can only decline flu shot due to medical or religious exemption

Maine

Hospitals must offer vaccine

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical or religious exemptions also accepted

Maryland

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Massachusetts

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical or religious exemptions also accepted

Nebraska

Hospitals must offer vaccine

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical exemptions also accepted

Nevada

Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status

New Hampshire

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical or religious exemptions also accepted

New Jersey

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical exemptions also accepted

New York

Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Oklahoma

Hospitals must offer vaccine

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical exemptions also accepted

Oregon

Hospitals must report employees' vaccination status

Rhode Island

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical exemptions also accepted

South Carolina

Hospitals must offer vaccine

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Tennessee

Hospitals must offer vaccine and report status

Employees can decline a flu shot without an exemption

Medical exemptions also accepted

