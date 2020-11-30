Oregon nurse placed on leave over TikTok video plugging noncompliance with COVID-19 protocols

A nurse employed by Salem (Ore.) Health has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is underway after her TikTok video publicizing noncompliance with COVID-19 safety measures went viral, according to the Statesman Journal.

In the video, which has since been deleted, the nurse is wearing scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck with the text, "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have play dates." The video is accompanied by a lip-dub of Dr. Suess's Grinch from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

The original post and the user's TikTok account have both been deleted, according to the Nov. 29 report.

The health system shared the following statement on Facebook Nov. 28:

"Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media which displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work. This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."

The statement also said that the nurse's "one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here."

The Statesman Journal reports that the latest figures from the state show Salem Hospital has had 91 employee-related positive COVID-19 cases, the highest employee-related count of any hospital in the state.

