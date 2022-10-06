Yale New Haven agrees to acquire 2 Connecticut health systems

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has signed an agreement to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings.

The agreement entitles Yale New Haven to both health systems' related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, according to an Oct. 6 news release.

The hospitals and assets that are part of the deal are Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital; Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital; Vernon, Conn.-based Rockville General Hospital; Prospect Provider Group of Connecticut; and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut.

Yale New Haven and Prospect are currently awaiting regulatory approval from the state's Office of Health Strategy and Department of Public Health, which includes filing for a certificate of need from the state this fall.