Yale New Haven acquires 26-location urgent care provider

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System has acquired PhysicianOne Urgent Care, which operates 26 urgent care facilities across Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, according to its website.

For the past six years, Yale New Haven has had a clinical affiliation with PhysicianOne that helped provide its patients with access to high-quality primary care providers and specialists in the area, according to the health system, which said fully integrating the urgent care provider is a "natural next step" in its commitment to expanding access to high quality care across the region.

PhysicianOne is the only provider to offer locally staffed 24/7 telehealth, fully integrated with its in-center urgent care, the health system said in an Oct. 6 news release.

"Yale New Haven Health is committed to meeting the patients where they want to access care and urgent care is a convenient alternative for many people," CEO and President Christopher O'Connor said. "By providing easier access to a nationally-ranked academic health system and in a fully coordinated manner, the patient truly benefits."

The State of Connecticut Department of Public Health approved the change in ownership in August.