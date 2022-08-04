West Virginia health systems to cut ties over EHR vendor choice

Davis Health System began a clinical affiliation with WVU Medicine in 2019. The health systems are ending the partnership Aug. 8, according to The Inter-Mountain.

The systems entered into the affiliation to help Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System advance its specialty care, including urology and neurology. The affiliation also helped the system strengthen its telemedicine network by providing immediate access to WVU Medicine specialists.

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine is ending the affiliation over Davis Health System's EHR vendor choice, a spokesperson for Davis Health System told The Inter-Mountain.

"We just could not afford the Epic system so we signed on to go with Cerner," the spokesperson told The Inter-Mountain. "Then shortly after we did, we got a letter from WVU Health Systems saying that they were ending the clinical affiliation based on the grounds of not having an integrated medical records system."

WVU Medicine was going to allow Davis Health System to tag into its Epic EMR, but cost was the deciding factor.

"It was a substantial difference of millions of dollars and our administration and board looked at the two systems and felt there was only one way to go," the Davis Health System spokesperson told The Inter-Mountain.

WVU Medicine declined to comment to The Inter-Mountain about the partnership ending.

