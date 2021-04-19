Tampa General partners with largest hospital in Israel

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, a 1,007-bed nonprofit academic medical center, has partnered with Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel.

Tampa General announced April 19 that it has entered into a three-year collaboration agreement with Sheba Medical Center, located near Tel Aviv. The agreement will focus on accelerating developments in healthcare services, education, training and innovation.

"This partnership will boost our vision for Tampa General Hospital to be the safest and most innovative academic health center in America," Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris said in an April 19 news release. "In partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and our combined Office of Clinical Research, we will be sharing our talents in the areas of education, training, research and technology that will directly impact the lives of the people we care for in Tampa, and across the region and state, and eventually even beyond."

Tampa General and Sheba Medical Center came together in June 2020 to present a webinar where they shared insights and experiences related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations said the webinar sparked the idea for greater collaboration.

The hospitals will work together over the next few months to identify opportunities to extend innovation and new developments into real world applications to improve the health of patients.

