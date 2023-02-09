Providence to expand ASC network in deal with Tenet affiliate

Providence plans to expand its network of ASCs by deepening its partnership with Tenet-affiliate United Surgical Partners International.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Dallas-based USPI first partnered in 2004 and operate seven joint venture centers together. Under the terms of the new deal, USPI will work with Providence to boost the quality, convenience and access to the system's ASCs in California and Washington.

The partners also have several ASC opportunities under evaluation and are expected to add more through 2024.

"We are pleased to expand our agreement with USPI which allows us to increase access to more affordable ambulatory surgery services," said David Kim, MD, chief executive, Providence Clinical Network. "We are committed to maintaining continuity of high-quality service to patients and the community, and to provide an exceptional work environment for ASC teams."