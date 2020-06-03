Prime Healthcare invests millions in California safety-net hospital

Since winning a bid in bankruptcy court to acquire St. Francis Medical Center, Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has invested millions of dollars into the Lynnwood, Calif.-based safety-net hospital.

Prime Healthcare has invested in several technology improvements, including installing Epic's EHR, Omnicell automated medication dispensing and new interventional cardiology and radiology services.

In total, Prime committed to investing $47 million into the hospital for capital upgrades.

"We recognize the critical role St. Francis plays in its community. Prime has had the opportunity to witness the unique spirit of St. Francis and is committed to preserving it and ensuring an even brighter future," said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime Healthcare regional CEO and corporate CMO.

Prime Healthcare bought the hospital from bankrupt El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health for a net consideration of $350 million in April.

