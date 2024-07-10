OhioHealth sells outreach lab services to Quest Diagnostics

OhioHealth, based in Columbus, signed an agreement to sell certain assets of its outreach laboratory services business to Quest Diagnostics.

The parties expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of the year, pending regulatory approval. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

OhioHealth will transition its outreach testing to Quest Diagnostics' full service laboratory in Pittsburgh when the deal closes. OhioHealth will continue to own and operate its hospital labsand services for inpatient and hospital-based outpatient care, and anatomic pathology and oncology.

"As healthcare transforms, we need to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care to our patients that also provides them value," said Chris Clinton, president of OhioHealth's regional market and former vice president of shared services, in a news release.

Last month, Minneapolis-based Allina Health also signed an agreement to sell some lab assets to Quest.