Ohio hospitals, outpatient facility join Parkview Health system

Three Ohio facilities, including two hospitals, operated by Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers are now officially part of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health.

Bryan, Ohio-based CHWC, with two hospitals in Bryan and Montpelier, will be gradually integrated into the Parkview Health system over the next one to two years, Parkview said in a video and press release. The third facility is an outpatient location in Archbold, Ohio.

The integration of CHWC will involve more than 700 employees.

“We appreciate everyone who has helped successfully navigate the affiliation process, and we will continue collaborating to make a smooth transition for patients, providers and co-workers," said Tasha Eicher, Parkview's northeast Indiana/Ohio market president.