Idaho group adds providers, ENT practice from shuttered Saltzer Health

Boise, Idaho-based Primary Health Medical Group has added multiple providers and acquired an ear, nose and throat practice from Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health, a Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health physician group that closed March 29.

The group shared plans to sell or close in January.

Primary Health brought on Kimberly Ferguison, MD; Shannon Gardiner, PA-C; Jake Majors, MD; and Rick Roberts, MD, from Saltzer Health, according to an April 15 Primary Health news release.

Dr. Majors and Ms. Gardiner will continue to see patients at the former Saltzer Health ENT practice in Meridian, Idaho, under Primary Health's management.

Following Saltzer Health's closure, Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System bought two Saltzer urgent care centers in South Nampa, Idaho, and Meridian and an ASC in Meridian.

Meridian-based Intermountain Medical Imaging, which is not affiliated with Intermountain Health, also purchased Saltzer Health Imaging in Meridian. The imaging center reopened the week of April 8.